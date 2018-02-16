Still hope for Hydro-Quebec's $10B Northern Pass project
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building Thursday, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. The government owned utility announced a net result for 2014 of $3.38 billion.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
La Presse Canadienne
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 5:41PM EST
Despite a rejection in New Hampshire, Massachusetts has decided to continue negotiations on a conditional basis with Hydro-Québec and its American partner Eversource for the Northern Pass hydroelectricity project.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs said Friday that talks could end by March 27.
In the meantime, conditional negotiations may take place for another project, the New England Clean Energy Connect, which would be carried out in partnership by Hydro-Québec and Central Maine Power.
This project involves the construction of a transmission line in Quebec to the border with Maine.
Hydro-Québec is hoping the Northern Pass project will supply Massachusetts with energy for 20 years starting in 2020 as part of the historic contract devised in January with the New England state.
The Crown corporation could pocket and estimated $10 billion in revenue if an agreement is reached.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec's anglophones feel disrespected, underrepresented: survey
- Tiny radioactive 'seed' is making breast cancer surgery simpler at the CHUM
- Still hope for Hydro-Quebec's $10B Northern Pass project
- Cold case: Police hope public can help them solve 2008 murder
- Have your say: Montreal holds public consultations on revamped animal bylaw