

La Presse Canadienne





Despite a rejection in New Hampshire, Massachusetts has decided to continue negotiations on a conditional basis with Hydro-Québec and its American partner Eversource for the Northern Pass hydroelectricity project.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs said Friday that talks could end by March 27.

In the meantime, conditional negotiations may take place for another project, the New England Clean Energy Connect, which would be carried out in partnership by Hydro-Québec and Central Maine Power.

This project involves the construction of a transmission line in Quebec to the border with Maine.

Hydro-Québec is hoping the Northern Pass project will supply Massachusetts with energy for 20 years starting in 2020 as part of the historic contract devised in January with the New England state.

The Crown corporation could pocket and estimated $10 billion in revenue if an agreement is reached.