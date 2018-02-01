Hydro-Quebec's massive deal with Massachusetts hits snag
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building Thursday, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. The government owned utility announced a net result for 2014 of $3.38 billion.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 10:41PM EST
There’s a new problem for the multi-billion-dollar contract announced by Hydro-Quebec last week with Massachusetts.
Hydro-Quebec had signed 20-year deal to provide the U.S. state with hydroelectricity.
In Thursday, a committee in New Hampshire voted to deny a permit to build the transmission line needed for the project.
Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Serge Abergel said the decision is disappointing, but it isn't the end of the process.
“This was a known risk. The site evaluation committee has been ongoing for a year and a half now, and we knew they had to make a decision, so we submitted not just Plan A, which was Northern Pass, but also a Plan B and C to meet Massachusetts’ energy needs,” said Abergel.
