There’s a new problem for the multi-billion-dollar contract announced by Hydro-Quebec last week with Massachusetts.

Hydro-Quebec had signed 20-year deal to provide the U.S. state with hydroelectricity.

In Thursday, a committee in New Hampshire voted to deny a permit to build the transmission line needed for the project.

Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Serge Abergel said the decision is disappointing, but it isn't the end of the process.

“This was a known risk. The site evaluation committee has been ongoing for a year and a half now, and we knew they had to make a decision, so we submitted not just Plan A, which was Northern Pass, but also a Plan B and C to meet Massachusetts’ energy needs,” said Abergel.