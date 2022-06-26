Stepson arrested after stepfather stabbed and killed and three others injured in spree in Montreal

Stepson arrested after stepfather stabbed and killed and three others injured in spree in Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) are on the scene after a stabbing spree that left one person dead and three injured on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022. (Rob Lurie/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) are on the scene after a stabbing spree that left one person dead and three injured on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022. (Rob Lurie/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon