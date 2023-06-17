St. Joseph's Oratory bells are back after being sent to France in 2019
The carillon bells of St. Joseph's Oratory, located on Mount Royal in Montreal, are back home. They were blessed at a ceremony on Saturday morning, after being sent to France for restoration in 2019.
The bells will be displayed in front of the oratory crypt until Sunday for the public to admire.
They will then be hoisted into the campanile, or bell tower, of the oratory's new reception pavilion on Monday.
"Maybe it'll take me a while to adapt to the new instrument, but above all, it'll be a joy to rediscover the carillon, only much better," says Andree-Anne Doane, the oratory's titular carillonist, in an interview.
In 2019, the 56 bells of St. Joseph's Oratory were sent to the Paccard Foundry in France, where the bells were originally manufactured. In addition to restoring the bells, which had taken on a greenish colour due to oxidation, six new bells were designed and delivered to St. Joseph's Oratory.
The oratory's carillon, the only world-class carillon in Quebec, will now be equipped with 62 bells, enabling the carillonist to add new notes to her repertoire, as each bell has its own particular sound.
"Each foundry has its own stamp. We restored them [the bells]. They had taken on a green colour with oxidation, which had affected the sound a little. They were polished. They're magnificent now. You can really see the colour of the bronze," explains Doane.
A carillon is played with a pedalboard and a keyboard, similar to that of a piano, made up of wooden sticks connected to the bells with the help of a string. The keyboard and strings have also been restored.
"The return of the bells represents an important moment in the evolution of the major development project currently underway at the oratory. It's an event in itself to have these bells back after all these years," says Celine Barbeau, communications director at Saint Joseph's Oratory.
"Why did it take so many years to complete the restoration of the instrument? Firstly, because the bells were badly oxidized, and casting the six new bells is a long job," explains Barbeau.
"Secondly, once the bells had been repolished, it was necessary to ensure that their sound was up to scratch. Finally, the bells had to be shipped from France to the Old Port of Montreal, which represents an additional delay. A special crane was needed to place the bells on an ocean liner," Barbeau continued.
The 62 bells weigh a total of 19,000 kilograms. The largest bell in the carillon, called the bourdon, weighs 3,600 kilograms, while the smallest weighs just five.
The carillon at Saint Joseph's Oratory was originally intended for the Eiffel Tower. It was loaned to the Montreal institution for its 50th anniversary in 1955, before being donated.
------
This report by The Canadian Press was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Fellowship and The Canadian Press for news. It was first published in French on June 17, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
U.S. deploys high-tech Pentagon program to help Canada detect, suppress new wildfires
The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed a new high-tech fire detection system to help Canada battle one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch
King Charles III rode on horseback Saturday to take part in his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch, inspecting hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London's Horse Guards Parade. Here are some things to know about the colourful spectacle.
BREAKING | Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
TD says it has resolved its direct deposit delay issues
TD Bank Financial Group says a technical issue affecting some customers' abilities to send and receive direct deposits has been resolved.
Toronto
-
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
-
Emergency sirens will be tested in Scarborough this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green leader Peter Bevan-Baker stepping down after seat decline in election
The politician who guided Prince Edward Island's Green Party to over four years as the province's official opposition is stepping down as leader.
-
Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police
Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.
-
Ottawa, N.S. provide funds for Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame, community facility
The Nova Scotia government has announced funding for a new facility that will house the Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame.
London
-
37 young stock perish in Friday night farm fire
A family is devastated after a fire tore through a barn just southeast of London, Ont. and claimed the lives of dozens of young stock on Friday night.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.
-
Induction weekend in St. Marys, Ont. includes street named after Fergie Jenkins
It's another honor for Canada's greatest baseball player — the street leading to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame (CBHOF) is now named after Ferguson 'Fergie' Jenkins.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
Calgary
-
Enbridge to pay Bad River band $5.1M in Line 5 profits, move pipeline by 2026: judge
Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. must pay an Indigenous band in Wisconsin more than US $5 million in Line 5 profits and relocate the controversial cross-border pipeline within the next three years, a U.S. judge says.
-
Roller skating rides a renaissance in new Calgary festival
A one-of-a-kind Calgary festival is bringing back the good times for those who long for the heyday of roller skating in this city, when Lloyd's Roller Rink was king.
-
Protesters rally against Pride Month activities at Calgary schools
The debate over Pride Month activities in Alberta's public schools continues to divide many parents.
Kitchener
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Man arrested after unloaded gun found in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police say a 31-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, after a gun was found in Galt.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.
Vancouver
-
'It's pretty shocking': Black bear visits East Vancouver neighbourhood
A black bear made a rare appearance in an East Vancouver neighbourhood Friday morning.
-
'A very delicate situation': B.C. premier expresses frustration over Surrey police decision
B.C. Premier David Eby made it clear Friday: he is concerned by Surrey city council’s decision to keep the RCMP over the Surrey Police Service.
-
Former B.C. foster parents sentenced for horrific child abuse
On Friday, the man and woman, who can’t be named, were given a global sentence of ten years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy. His younger sister was also abused.
Edmonton
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
Annual Teddy Bear Picnic promotes stronger family connections
The annual Teddy Bear Picnic event was in full swing today at the Jackie Parker Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-
U.S. deploys high-tech Pentagon program to help Canada detect, suppress new wildfires
The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed a new high-tech fire detection system to help Canada battle one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
Windsor
-
Induction weekend in St. Marys, Ont. includes street named after Fergie Jenkins
It's another honor for Canada's greatest baseball player — the street leading to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame (CBHOF) is now named after Ferguson 'Fergie' Jenkins.
-
An accidental border crossing, a heartbroken mother speaks out, LaSalle student attends prom and wins gold, a reward increases to 20K, and RetroFest lawsuit: Top Windsor stories this week
A man has been sentenced after accidentally crossing the Ambassador Bridge with cocaine, the mother of a slain Windsor woman is speaking out against domestic violence, a LaSalle student juggled both prom and a provincial javelin championship, the reward for information in the death of a Windsor woman has increased, and $7-million in lawsuits have been launched after a fatal May 2022 accident at RetroFest.
-
Collision prompts closure of Wyandotte Street Saturday morning
A Saturday morning collision has snarled traffic at a section of Wyandotte Street West, according to Windsor police.
Regina
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
'No accountability': Regina parent faces challenges leading up to daycare closure
The announcement of a sudden closure of a Regina daycare has one family saying there’s no accountability or consideration to parents or their children.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa unveils pilot-project to divert mental-health, substance use calls from police
The city has unveiled plans for a three-year pilot project called the "Safer Alternatives for Mental Health and Substance Use Crises Response", which would see fewer mental well-being and substance use calls handled by police and more follow-up and monitoring to offer ongoing support.
-
Snake on a train closes O-Train station Friday night
A pet snake slithering around an LRT vehicle disrupted O-Train service at Hurdman Station for just over an hour.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet is planning to wind down Sunwing Airlines, integrating the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a plan to streamline operations.
Saskatoon
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.
-
Protest causes traffic jam at Premier's Dinner in Saskatoon
A protest caused traffic problems for Saskatchewan government leaders and Sask. Party supporters entering the annual Premier’s Dinner Thursday evening.