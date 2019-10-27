Twenty relics stolen from Quebec City Cathedral
Staff, CTV News Montreal
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 11:27PM EDT
Twenty Canadian saints' relics have been stolen from the Basilica-Cathedral Notre-Dame in Quebec City.
According to multiple media reports, church officials say someone broke into the cathedral in early September and made off with the tiny bone fragments belonging to local saints that were within small gold-plated glass boxes including those of Brother Andre, founder of the St. Joseph's Oratory and Mohawk Saint Kateri Tekakwitha of Kahnawake.
The cathedral said the relics have no real monetary value and officials are currently working to obtain new relics.
The crime was caught on surveillance cameras, but the suspect has not been found.
