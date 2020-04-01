MONTREAL -- St-Hubert, the rotisserie chicken chain much beloved by Quebecers, has launched what it's calling a "comfort campaign" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, its charitabe foundation and its franchisees will be delivering 20,000 chicken meals and 2,000 chicken pies to Quebecers in need of some comforting these days.

St-Hubert said it will deliver 10,000 meals directly to people in need; 100 meals a day will be delivered for 100 days to people nominated by the public via the company's Facebook page.

The other 10,000 meals will be delivered by the 75 St-Hubert franchisees in Quebec to community organizations and health-care workers on the front lines.

The 2,000 chicken pies, produced at St-Hubert's plant in Boisbriand, north of Montreal, will be delivered to families in need.

St-Hubert also announced that it is donating $100,000 to the Food Banks of Quebec.

"The initiatives announced today will feed people, but above all, do them good," Richard Scofield, president of St-Hubert, said in a statement.

"People often tell us that St Hubert provides comfort food. It is with this in mind that we had the idea of delivering comfort to thousands of people, especially those who set themselves apart through their involvement in society."