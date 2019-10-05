

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) employee lost her life in a workplace accident Friday in Shawinigan, Mauricie.

The victim is a 35-year-old woman from Saint-Prosper, in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region.

She was filming at La Perle rouge farm, a cranberry growing business on Parc-Industriel St., when she fell at 10:15 a.m. off a platform.

According to preliminary information from the SQ, pieces of the woman's clothing got stuck in machinery, and it took the activation of the emergency stop button to be able to help, said Sgt. Marie-Michele Moore.

Investigators from the Quebec safety commission (CNESST) were also sent to the scene to investigate. CNESST spokesperson Alexandre Bougie said Saturday morning that it was the victim's scarf that became stuck in the drive shaft of a tractor that was nearby.

The MAPAQ employee was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The CNESST investigation will examine equipment and work methods at the location of the fatal accident in the coming weeks.

In a statement issued by the MAPAQ, Minister Andre Lamontagne offered his "condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues of the deceased employee."

According to the minister, support measures will be set up for the victim's co-workers in need, and the ministry will work with the authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding this tragic death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.