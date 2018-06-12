

CTV Montreal





The trial of a Surete du Quebec officer accused of killing a five-year-old boy in 2014 continued for a second day in a Longueuil courtroom on Tuesday, with the court hearing from bystanders who witnessed the incident.

The witnesses said they saw Patrick Ouellet’s unmarked video passing at high speeds.

Several expert witnesses also testified, including a retired SQ officer who supervised the operation Ouellet was taking part in the day of the crash.

Patrick Ouellet is charged with dangerous driving causing death.

At the time of the crash, he was working on a corruption case involving provincial political officials. He was tailing a suspect in the case and, according to the Crown, was driving his unmarked car 134 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone.

Mike Belance said he was driving his children to school in St. Hubert when Ouellet’s vehicle struck his car. The impact was on the rear passenger side, where Belance’s five-year-old son, Nicholas Thorne Belance, was sitting.

The boy died in hospital days later.

Denis Guirette, the officer in charge of the surveillance team that day, testified that the operation was in its early days and officers were trying to figure out which areas the suspect frequented.

He said officers regularly went above the speed limit, trying to catch up with the suspect.

When a judge asked Guirette if there was any urgency on the day of the crash, Guirette replied there wasn’t.

The trial resumes on Wednesday is expected to last two weeks.