Speed may have been a factor in fatal motorcycle accident, police
Published Sunday, July 12, 2020 10:32AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A motorcyclist died in an accident on Highway 341 Saturday Evening in Épiphanie, about 45 minutes northeast of Montreal.
The man in his 20s was traveling south around 5 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle before hitting a pole.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to the Surete du Quebec, speed may have played a role in the accident.
