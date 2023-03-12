Snowmobiler in her 30s critically injured in Mont-Carmel, Que.
A snowmobile driver was seriously injured in Mont-Carmel, in the Kamouraska region Saturday afternoon.
The woman in her 30s was riding on Federated Trail 35 when she lost control of her snowmobile and was ejected.
She was alone on her vehicle, but accompanied by another snowmobiler.
"She suffered significant injuries and was transported to hospital, where her life is feared," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.
A police officer went to the scene to establish the circumstances of the event.
