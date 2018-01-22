

CTV Montreal





A sixth round of NAFTA negotiations is taking place this week in Montreal, with key players say the focus is on constructive discussion.

Dominique Anglade, Quebec's minister of economic development, was joined by federal trade minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Raymond Bachand, Quebec's chief negotiator in the talks.

All Canadian parties said their focus is on achieving a workable deal, but not on accepting a deal at any cost.

Anglade said her main goals are on protecting supply management in key areas, such as dairy production.

She also said that Quebec and the federal government are working hand-in-hand in this trade discussions.

"We're very aligned. I was with Chrystia Freeland last week, with Francois-Philippe this week, so I think the positions of Quebec are very clear. We've been extremely firm on what we will not compromise on, we've been extremely clear we're talking about supply management, this is a critical portion. Cultural exception is also critical for Quebec. I think you should see a good alignment between those jurisdictions," said Anglade.

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Freeland and her American and Mexican counterparts, Robert Lighthizer and Ildefonso Guajardo, are scheduled to arrive in Montreal on Jan. 29 to close the negotiation session.

In previous rounds Champagne said that there has been progress in many parts of the trade deal.

"We made progress on certain chapters like small and medium-sized businesses but the ones which are still difficult remain difficult, so you'll see Canada being at the table in a spirit of being constructive trying to move things forward," said Champagne.

One topic due to come up this week, for the first time, concerns Indigenous issues and free trade.

Being involved in trade talks with the United States is tricky because U.S. negotiators never know what President Donald Trump is going to say next.

Krzysztof Pelc, associate professor of political science at McGill University, said despite the bluster, he does not believe that Trump will pull the United States out of NAFTA.

"It would be very high political costs borne by the Trump administration especially in the short term, and Trump is someone who cares about the short term," said Pelc.

"For instance you might imagine the stock market dropping by five, six points, that's exactly the kind of thing this administration wants to avoid especially with mid-term elections around the corner."

He said if Trump does pull out, it would likely be something that happened by mistake as a negotiating tactic gone wrong.

Meanwhile many third parties are offering multiple suggestions about how to make a NAFTA better.

The Montreal Economic Institute suggested that Canada should be willing to drop supply management in order to convince the U.S. to make concessions in softwood and the aerospace industry.