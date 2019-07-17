

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal





The Montreal Police Department is looking for leads following a shooting on Serre St. near Lefebvre St. in the borough of LaSalle.

Officers responded to 911 calls from the area at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after residents heard several gunshots.

Officers found shell casings near Ouellette Park and then located a car that looked like it had been recently hit by another vehicle.

No suspects have been identified and no injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting.

Police used search dogs to continue their investigation overnight.