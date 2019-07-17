Featured Video
Shots fired, car damaged in LaSalle
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 7:28AM EDT
The Montreal Police Department is looking for leads following a shooting on Serre St. near Lefebvre St. in the borough of LaSalle.
Officers responded to 911 calls from the area at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after residents heard several gunshots.
Officers found shell casings near Ouellette Park and then located a car that looked like it had been recently hit by another vehicle.
No suspects have been identified and no injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting.
Police used search dogs to continue their investigation overnight.
Latest Montreal News
- Old Montreal resident powerless over Airbnb party pad next door
- Health ministry expands list of possible measles exposure sites
- Shots fired, car damaged in LaSalle
- Borough doesn't plan to make changes after teen drowns in waters off park in Pointe-aux-Trembles
- Bishop Street braces for more construction