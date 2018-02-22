

CTV Montreal





Shea Weber's season is done.

The Canadiens defenceman missed seven games in November, played a few games, and but has been on the injured list since mid-December.

Weber injured his left foot and despite some minor progress in the fall, has not be able to recover well enough to play.

He has decided to undergo surgery to repair the tear in a tendon and will not play again until the 2018-2019 season.

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson, a specialist who has worked with the Green Bay Packers, the Carolina Panthers, and worked on Derek Jeter and Eli Manning.