School bus, tractor-trailer destroyed in industrial fire in Saint-Leonard

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating an industrial fire in the Saint-Leonard borough early on April 26, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) The Montreal police arson squad is investigating an industrial fire in the Saint-Leonard borough early on April 26, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport

A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon