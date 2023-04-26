School bus, tractor-trailer destroyed in industrial fire in Saint-Leonard

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating a fire in an industrial building that completely destroyed a school bus and tractor-trailer.

Police report that a 911 call around 12:45 a.m. reported a fire in the back of an industrial company on Magloire Street near Lafrenate Street in the Saint-Leonard borough.

When police arrived, firefighters had the blaze under control, and there were no injuries.

The two vehicles, however, were destroyed, and there was significant damage to the Garage D. Geranio auto mechanic shop.

"The circumstances and cause of the fire remain unknown," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils. "No incendiary object was found."

The file was transferred to the arson squad because the cause of the fire remains unknown, Chevrefils said.

Investigators will go to the scene on Wednesday to try to determine the causes of the fire.