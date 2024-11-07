Hampstead honours veterans in Remembrance Day ceremony

Hampstead marked Remembrance Day with a heartfelt ceremony on Thursday, bringing together local officials, school children, and residents to honour Canada’s veterans.

With a solemn parade, wreath-laying, and a tribute to one of Canada’s most decorated Jewish soldiers, the event aimed to ensure the sacrifices of those who served are remembered by future generations.

