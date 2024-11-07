MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Hampstead honours veterans in Remembrance Day ceremony

    Share

    Hampstead honours veterans in Remembrance Day ceremony

    Hampstead marked Remembrance Day with a heartfelt ceremony on Thursday, bringing together local officials, school children, and residents to honour Canada’s veterans.

    With a solemn parade, wreath-laying, and a tribute to one of Canada’s most decorated Jewish soldiers, the event aimed to ensure the sacrifices of those who served are remembered by future generations.

    Watch the video above for the full story with CTV Montreal’s Christine Long.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News