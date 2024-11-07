Man dead after workplace accident in Pointe-Claire

A 37-year-old man who was seriously injured in a workplace accident in the West Island on Thursday has died.

Montreal police were called to 20 Hymus Boulevard in Pointe-Claire after receiving a 911 call at 2:20 p.m. Diversified Ulbrich du Canada is listed at that address.

Noovo Info reported that the worker was crushed by steel rollers.

The police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quebec's workplace safety board, the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), has opened an investigation with the help of Montreal police.

With files from Noovo Info