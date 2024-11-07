Montreal unveils new winter programming with festive events and outdoor activities

The City of Montreal has unveiled its winter programming, featuring a lineup of festive events, outdoor activities, and the return of the New Year’s Eve celebration.

The city says it wants to make winter as attractive a season as summer and will showcase Montreal’s unique winter culture and riches by offering an accessible, free and diverse cultural program.

“Downtown Montreal will be the beating heart of this season, and everyone is invited to come and enjoy Lumino and its thirty or so participatory, contemplative and illuminating works, from Nov. 28 to March 9,” the city said in a press release.

There will also be numerous activities at the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink starting at the end of November.

In January, the Gamelin Slides at Place Émilie-Gamelin will be completely redesigned that will allow the public to enjoy winter sliding activities for free.

“A grand holiday season, culminating with the festivities of December 31. A special call for projects has led to the selection of six festive activities that will animate Montreal during the holiday season, including a New Year’s Eve show organized by the Igloo Festival.”

The New Year's event will take place on the Jacques-Cartier quay in the Old Port. With free concerts staring at 8 p.m. and fireworks display just before the New Year’s countdown.

Montreal’s winter festival, Igloofest is also back and will run from Jan. 16 to Feb. 8. The festival recently released its lineup, which includes acts like Michael Bibi, Claptone, Zeds Dead among others.

Here is a complete list of the programming