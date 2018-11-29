Featured Video
SAQ workers hold 10th one-day strike on Thursday, some stores remain open
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:24AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 9:52AM EST
Several branches of the SAQ could be closed on Thursday, with union members threatening to hold the latest in a series of one-day walkouts.
Up to 5,500 workers could take part in the strike, which would be the tenth since the beginning of the current labour strife. The SAQ’s unionized employees have been without a collective agreement since March 31, 2017.
In September, 96 per cent of union members voted in favour of banking 18 strike dates, to be used at the discretion of the union.
The last strike days were held on Nov. 16 to 18. SAQ branches were able to remain open over that period as executives manned the stores.
The union members are expected to gather for a march in Quebec City on Thursday, with those working in more remote areas of Quebec holding their own strike events.
Despite the strike, the following SAQ locations on the Island of Montreal will remain open:
- 2100, rue Beaubien Est
- 5252, ch. de la Côte-des-Neiges, loc 112
- 401, boulevard Harwood
- 5261, avenue du Parc
- 1745-A, rue Fleury Est
- 40, boulevard Brunswick
- 2834, rue de Salaberry
- 231, rue Peel, local B-102
- 3691, boulevard Saint-Charles
- 460, 28e Avenue
- 7077, Casgrain
- 940, avenue du Mont-Royal Est
- 6108, rue Sherbrooke Ouest
- 865, rue Sainte-Catherine Est, Loc. R28Z
- 1176, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest
Latest Montreal News
- Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
- Ontario legislator quits Doug Ford's party over cancelled plans for French university
- Netflix Canada to roll out biggest price increase yet
- Three men are expected to face murder charges in citizen's arrest gone wrong
- SAQ workers hold 10th one-day strike on Thursday, some stores remain open