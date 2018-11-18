Featured Video
SAQ union says deal is close following three day strike
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 3:55PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 19, 2018 7:20AM EST
Sunday was the last day of the scheduled SAQ strike, but that didn’t quell tensions between the crown corporation and the union representing 5,500 workers.
The protestors were at SAQ locations around the city as part of a three-day strike mandate.
Since 2017, they’ve been demanding better working conditions.
Right now, roughly 70 percent of all SAQ employees are part time.
Their union says that it’s also fighting for their salaries to increase at the same rate as the inflation level.
“We’re not asking for the moon and sun,” said Simon Desjardins, a vice-president with the union. “We’re not asking for anything too extravagant. We just don’t want to get poorer and poorer every year.”
Because of the strike, only 12 SAQ locations on the island were open this weekend.
At stores that were open, customers were intimidated by the striking workers outside.
“They’re just harassing customers for no reason,” said one person.”I mean they have their complaints, but I still want to buy my wine, right?”
Despite the weekend strikes, the union says a deal is close to being reached.
If a resolution isn’t found soon, they said that Quebecers should expect 15 more strike days.
