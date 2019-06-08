Mauro Covone, co-owner of San Gennaro in Montreal's Little Italy, likes to impress his customers with authentic Italian fare.

"We really wanted to build a place, a community where people could just come chit chat, grab a slice of pizza," he said.

He started San Gennaro with his cousins, who own Bottega Pizzeria next door on St. Zotique just east of St. Laurent Blvd.

His restaurant specializes in Roman-style pizza, baked in a tray and cut into squares, based on dough that is left to rise for 48 hours.

For more, watch Weekend Bite by Angela MacKenzie.