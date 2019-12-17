MONTREAL -- The Quebec government says it is looking at ways to increase safety on a particularly dangerous section of Highway 138, south of Montreal.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), more than 38 collisions have occurred on the 4.2 km stretch of road, between Sainte-Martine and Mercier on the south shore.

Most recently, two teenagers died in early December after they lost control of their vehicle and collided with another car on the highway.

“Each victim on the road is one victim too many. I ask that we intervene quickly on Highway 138,” said Transport Minister François Bonnardel.

“Teams for the ministry are installing fences [in Mercier] to keep the snow in the fields and limit accumulation on the roads during periods of high wind. This is just one of the measures that will be put in place."

The minister says he met with Sainte-Martine Mayor Maude Laberge and Mercier Mayor Lise Michaud to come up with short, medium and long-term solutions for the area.

Some of the measures include reducing the speed limit to 80 km/h and increasing police surveillance, starting in January.

The government states there are plans to better maintain the roads in the winter, particularly to break ice accumulation. By next fall, radars and rumble strips will be installed along the shoulders and median of the highway. Greenery will also be planted.

“Our community has been hit hard by unfortunate accidents recently,” Bonnardel said. “We can never say it enough: be careful on the roads."

A coroner's report is expected following the fatal incident earlier this month.

The number of vehicles per day on Highway 138 between Sainte-Martine and Mercier varies from 9,700 to 19,500, depending on the sector.