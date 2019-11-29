MONTREAL -- Police in Longueuil have set up road checks in the south shore to nab impaired drivers who are being more naughty than nice this holiday season.

Anyone driving under the influence could have their license suspended anywhere from 24 hours to 90 days.

Their vehicle could also be impounded for 30 days. A first-time offence also means a $1,000 fine.

Anyone who gets caught driving under the influence for a second time within a decade will have a breathalyzer permanently installed in their car.

It’s a new measure that came into effect on Nov. 25.

Police in Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL ) have started to set up road checks in effort to nab impaired drivers during the holiday season. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/Ws5VbisV91 — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 29, 2019

According to the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), alcohol-related road incidents cause 100 deaths each year, as well as 220 serious injuries and 1,800 minor injuries.

“[This is] excluding the thousands of collateral victims who have to deal with the loss of a loved one or help them through recovery,” the organization states.

“There are several alternatives to impaired driving: using public transport, a taxi or ride service, or a designated driver. It is best to make those plans in advance.”

Last year, 960 people were arrested for impaired driving.

Getting home safely

Opération Nez Rouge, the volunteer service that offers free rides to people unable to drive home during the holiday season, kicks off Friday night.

Founded in 1984, Opération Nez Rouge provides tens of thousands of rides home. It also raises and distributes more than $1 million a year in donations from riders, which goes to various charitable organizations.

The ride service runs until Dec. 31.