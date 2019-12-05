MONTREAL -- Two teens died overnight Wednesday after they lost control of their car and collided with another on a particularly dangerous stretch of Route 138, south of Montreal.

First responders rushed the pair--a 19-year-old and a 16-year old--to hospital along with the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital, but his life is not in danger.

It is unclear why their car veered into the opposite lane, police said.

Thirty-seven similar collisions have occurred on the same stretch of road--a length of the 138 between Sainte-Martine and Mercier--in less than two years, according to provincial police.

Nearby residents fear driving in the area. Cars drive at highway speeds through the windswept area. The road gets icy quickly, and snowstorms blow snow across the surrounding fields, reducing visibility.

"When it's snowy like it was last night and there's wind, it's all fields, and we get a lot of wind, and you can't see the road," said Marie-Chantal Goyette, who works near where the crash took place.

Maxime Dilallo lives beside Wednesday's crash site.

"Last night I was in my living room watching TV I heard the sound, and right away when I heard it I said there's another one," he said on Thursday.

One year ago, he said he saw another crash close to the same spot--a violent collision. They worry him. So much so, he's considering leaving town.

Quebec's transport minister on Thursday said he was looking at solutions to improve the safety of the road in the coming weeks.

With files from CTV Montreal's Matt Grillo