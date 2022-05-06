Roadwork in and around Montreal will cause closures, headaches and traffic backup this weekend

Those planning on driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should be aware that, in addition to multiple construction sites within the city roads network, there will be major closures at the Saint-Pierre Interchange, Highway 30 Interchange and on the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge.

It is advised to avoid these areas.

However, work scheduled for Highway 25 southbound through the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel has been postponed this weekend and will proceed the following weekend.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5:00 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Highway 20 East ramp (exit 63) to Route-138 west towards the Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route-138 West

On Highway 20 East, one of three lanes between the 1st Ave. exit (62) and the interchange.

Saint-Pierre Interchange closures from May 6 to 9, 2022. SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

Overnight

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at noon, and from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at noon, the following closure will be in effect:

At the beginning of the bridge towards Montreal, two of three lanes (left and centre).

Daytime

On Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

At the beginning of the bridge towards Montreal, one of three lanes.

Highway 30 interchange closures from May 6 to 9, 2022.

SAINT-ANTOINE STREET

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal, three of four lanes on Saint-Antoine St. West between Greene Ave. and Rose-de-Lima St.

As a result, the following is a default closure :

On Route-136 East (Ville-Marie), the Atwater Ave. exit (2).

HIGHWAY 10 AND A-10/A-30 INTERCHANGE

From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday 8 a.m., and on Sunday from 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Brossard, Highway 10 East between the du Quartier Blvd. Exit (11) and the Highway 30 East entrance.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The du Quartier Blvd. entrance.

On Sunday from 1 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and on Sunday from 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m., the following are closed:

In the interchange, the Highway 30 East and West ramps to Highway 10 East.

The following is a long-term closure:

At the interchange, the Highway 10 eastbound service road from Monday 5 a.m. until the end of May (three week period).

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 10 East ramp to Highway 30 east (towards Sorel-Tracy).

The Highway 30 West ramp to Highway 10 East (towards Sherbrooke).

WHAT TO EXPECT

In Candiac, one of two lanes on Highway 15 will be closed in both directions at the Montcalm Blvd. overpass (Exit 44), from Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

Long-term work

In Brossard, one of three lanes on Marie-Victorin Blvd. West will be closed at the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, from Tuesday at 5 a.m. until May 16.

In Rosemère, one lane will be open in each direction on Route 117, at du Parc and Bourbonnière streets, from Sunday at 11:59 p.m. until June 17.

In Candiac and Delson, Marie-Victorin Blvd. (Lamarche Bridge, over the Tortue River) will be closed in both directions between Principale St. N and Place Mercure, from Sunday at 9 p.m. until June 18.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.