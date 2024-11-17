Quebec Solidaire members to submit emergency motion supporting Bouazzi
Québec Solidaire MNA Haroun Bouazzi’s comments about alleged racism in the National Assembly are sowing division within the party.
Bouazzi has been publicly condemned by spokespersons Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Ruba Ghazal, but he can count on the support of at least 11 constituency associations.
Those associations will be submitting an emergency motion to the QS convention on Sunday, calling on the party to support Bouazzi and denounce “the smear campaign against him.”
Haroun Bouazzi is currently at the centre of controversy for having said that, every day in the National Assembly, he heard comments that portrayed the "Other," the immigrant, the native, as a dangerous culture.
His comments caused an uproar throughout the political class, to the point where Nadeau-Dubois and Ghazal called their colleague to order for his “clumsy, exaggerated and polarising” statements.
On Saturday evening, at the party organised to mark Ghazal's election as its female co-spokesperson — she obtained 91 per cent of the vote — all MNAs endorsed the leaders' stance.
But “if a left-wing party doesn't defend the people who dare to call a spade a spade, where are we going?” asked activist Carmen Chouinard.
“It worries me enormously when, every time there's a problem in Quebec, immigration is blamed,” added long-time QS member François Saillant.
The emergency motion states that “certain elected members of the National Assembly have made numerous speeches that portray immigration in a negative light, even as a threat.”
It argues that “Haroun Bouazzi's remarks were very clearly aimed at these speeches that contribute to fuelling fear of the ‘Other,’” and asks QS to give him its full support.
“I feel really good today, surrounded by solidarity,” Bouazzi told reporters Saturday evening.
Dusting off the party statutes
QS delegates are meeting at a special convention this weekend to review the party's statutes, which date from 2006.
According to Nadeau-Dubois, the goal is to “fine-tune our activism machine ... so that it is well-oiled” with a view to the 2026 general election.
“This isn't a minor renovation of a bathroom; it's a major renovation of the entire Québec Solidaire building," he said.
The proposed changes run to 81 pages.
Saturday afternoon, delegates voted to elect co-spokespersons by universal suffrage, i.e. by all party members. Until now, this vote has been reserved for delegates.
It will also be decided which of the two spokespeople will be the party “leader” within the meaning of the electoral law. QS’s secretary general currently has the legal status of “leader.”
This change will enable QS to comply with the requirements of the Directeur général des élections du Québec (DGEQ) for holding leadership races.
One year before elections, delegates will choose the spokesperson who can run as an aspiring premier and take part in the leaders' debates.
This aspiring premier will automatically be made parliamentary leader to give them more visibility in the media.
The party hopes the changes will lead to increased donations, membership recruitment, and influence of members within the party, according to QS president Roxane Milot.
Parity
QS has also given itself the means to push female candidates in general elections and by-elections.
Delegates voted on Saturday for the National Council to be able to “adopt criteria to determine the representativeness of persons who may stand as candidates.”
The wording opens the door to all sorts of criteria, such as a minimum presence of visible, sexual or gender minorities.
Last year, delegates adopted a temporary measure to require a female candidate in the event of a by-election after concerns about non-parity in the caucus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 17, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parliament on the road to an unprecedented confidence crisis, but there are off-ramps
If no political party is willing to say uncle, the drawn-out stalemate in the House of Commons is heading for an unprecedented situation that could amount to a tacit lack of confidence in the government, without anyone in Parliament casting a vote.
Apparent Taylor Swift ticket scam targets hundreds who claim to be out $300K
An apparent scam allegedly targeting roughly four hundred people, many of whom based out of Burlington, Ont., claim to be out approximately $300,000 in total after believing they were purchasing Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto, but never receiving them.
Trump's Pentagon pick paid woman after sex assault allegation but denies wrongdoing, his lawyer says
Pete Hegseth, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit, according to Hegseth's lawyer.
Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million
Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.
Canadian baby and toddler sleepwear recalled, risk of catching fire: Health Canada
Hundreds of organic baby- and toddler-sized rompers sold by an Ontario-based sustainable clothing company have been recalled over concerns they could catch fire and injure children, according to Health Canada.
Doctors say RFK Jr.’s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.
Military says more Canadians enlisting as second career amid recruitment struggle
Working on a military truck, within the logistics squadron of CFB Kingston, Private Charlotte Schnubb is elbows deep into an engine with a huge smile on her face.
'The Voice' winner Sundance Head recovers at home after being accidentally shot on his Texas ranch
Country singer Sundance Head, a winner on “The Voice,” is recovering at home after he was accidentally shot in the stomach while handling a firearm on a hunting trip at his East Texas ranch, his agent said Sunday.
How a viral, duct-taped banana came to be worth US$1 million
The yellow banana fixed to the white wall with silver duct tape is a work entitled 'Comedian,' by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It first debuted in 2019 as an edition of three fruits at the Art Basel Miami Beach fair, where it became a much-discussed sensation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Woman dead, husband in custody after police called to Oshawa home
Durham Regional Police say they're investigating a homicide after a woman was found with “significant injuries” at a home in Oshawa overnight.
-
Charges laid in alleged sex-trafficking of woman in Toronto
A suspect is facing a list of charges in connection with the alleged sexual trafficking of a woman in the Toronto area, police say.
-
Tatum's 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime gives the Celtics a 126-123 victory over the Raptors
Jayson Tatum hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 126-123 on Saturday night.
Ottawa
-
Single-vehicle crash in Lowertown seriously injures 5, police looking for video footage
A single-vehicle collision that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning has left five people with "very serious" injuries, according to paramedics.
-
Parliament on the road to an unprecedented confidence crisis, but there are off-ramps
If no political party is willing to say uncle, the drawn-out stalemate in the House of Commons is heading for an unprecedented situation that could amount to a tacit lack of confidence in the government, without anyone in Parliament casting a vote.
-
Nuclear commission serves orders to Ottawa manufacturer as labour dispute reaches 200th day
Canada's nuclear safety regulator is taking action against an Ottawa manufacturing facility relating to safety, security and financial problems amid an ongoing strike by the company's employees that reached its 200th day on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Heritage lost: Halifax has lost 87 per cent of its heritage buildings, new study says
A new project mapping Halifax's architectural heritage shows the city has lost most of its historical structures.
-
Saint John Santa Claus Parade returns to the city to launch holiday season
The Saint John Santa Claus Parade drew thousands of residents to uptown Saint John hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus.
-
Tom Forrestall, beloved Nova Scotia artist and Atlantic realism pioneer, dies at 88
Tom Forrestall, a celebrated Nova Scotia artist remembered for pioneering the Atlantic realism tradition, died at the age of 88 on Friday.
N.L.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
-
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old teacher from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving two victims under the age of 16.
-
Timmins, Ont., rock band sets new world record Friday
The Timmins rock band Miners and Sons have made history. The group performed a rock concert in the world’s deepest base metal mine below sea level, breaking a Guinness World Record.
London
-
LPS cleared of wrongdoing after officer collides with pickup truck on Hamilton Road
According to a report from the SIU, on June 15, 2024, while en-route to an emergency call, an officer entered the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road on a red light, and struck a pickup truck.
-
Canadian baby and toddler sleepwear recalled, risk of catching fire: Health Canada
Hundreds of organic baby- and toddler-sized rompers sold by an Ontario-based sustainable clothing company have been recalled over concerns they could catch fire and injure children, according to Health Canada.
-
Festive celebrations in London, starting this Friday
London will have lots of events on tap to celebrate the holiday season this winter – with a variety of festive offerings.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus parade returns for another year
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
-
One person injured in crash at The Boardwalk
One person has been taken to hospital after a crash at The Boardwalk shopping centre in Kitchener.
-
Former Waterloo, Ont. school principal pleads guilty to luring, sending sexually explicit material
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
Windsor
-
Santa arrives in style at Devonshire Mall
Trading in his sleigh and reindeer for a dark red helicopter, Old Saint Nick landed in the Devonshire Mall parking lot.
-
Apparent Taylor Swift ticket scam targets hundreds who claim to be out $300K
An apparent scam allegedly targeting roughly four hundred people, many of whom based out of Burlington, Ont., claim to be out approximately $300,000 in total after believing they were purchasing Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto, but never receiving them.
-
Fatal boating accident near Walpole Island First Nation
Lambton OPP is investigating a fatal boating accident in Pocket Bay near Walpole Island First Nation this morning.
Barrie
-
Two arrested in ‘violent’ overnight incidents
Police in Barrie are investigating what is being described as a series of ‘violent’ incidents that occurred early Saturday morning.
-
Santa Claus marches through Downtown for annual parade
The streets of Downtown Barrie were packed Saturday evening for the annual Santa Claus Parade and Noella Tree Lighting Celebration.
-
Police search for suspects who allegedly stole three bottles from LCBO
Nottawasaga OPP are searching for two suspects who were involved in an alleged theft at a store in Alliston this week.
Vancouver
-
2 youth stabbed in Surrey; RCMP appeal for witnesses
Mounties in Surrey are appealing for information and witnesses after two boys – 11 and13 years old – were stabbed last week.
-
Eby says new B.C. cabinet built around 'kitchen table' issues: affordability, homes
Premier David Eby says the British Columbia cabinet he introduces Monday will be tasked with focusing on issues voters strongly told the government they are most concerned about: affordability, health care, community safety, housing and the economy.
-
Avian flu detected in additional Fraser Valley flocks: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has detected the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial poultry at additional locations in two British Columbia cities.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby says new B.C. cabinet built around 'kitchen table' issues: affordability, homes
Premier David Eby says the British Columbia cabinet he introduces Monday will be tasked with focusing on issues voters strongly told the government they are most concerned about: affordability, health care, community safety, housing and the economy.
-
Co-owner of B.C. boat can't gift it to ex, must keep paying shared expenses, CRT rules
A former couple who bought a boat together took their post-breakup fight over its expenses to B.C.'s small claims tribunal.
-
B.C. Shania Twain impersonator leads documentary on the booming business of tribute bands
Swathed in a black, sequined catsuit, with a luxe cowboy hat tipped to the crowd, you could be forgiven, in a certain light, for mistaking Michelle Reid for the real deal.
Winnipeg
-
Vacant Alfred Avenue house sees second fire in four months
A vacant two-storey house in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood was ablaze Saturday for the second time in four months.
-
Mother and daughter dead after semi fails to stop at intersection: Manitoba RCMP
An eight-year-old girl and her mother have died after a collision involving two vehicles in southern Manitoba.
-
Manitoba founding father Louis Riel honoured on 139th anniversary of execution
Nearly 140 years after Louis Riel’s death, dozens gathered to remember Manitoba’s founding father at his gravesite.
Calgary
-
’This is a good building’: Springsteen says so long to Saddledome during Calgary concert finale
The Boss had a few warm words for the Saddledome Saturday night right before signing off on a two-and-a-half hour concert that left around 19,000 fans wondering how a 75-year-old superstar can still be firing on all cylinders at this stage of his career.
-
1 dead, 7 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Brooks
RCMP believe poor road conditions may have been a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash near Brooks that killed a 51-year old woman.
-
Danielle Smith echoes Doug Ford's concerns about Mexico trade, hopes for 'carve out'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is echoing concerns about Mexico that were expressed earlier this week by Ontario's premier, saying she hopes Canada can get a "carve-out" from import tariffs that president-elect Donald Trump is promising.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith echoes Doug Ford's concerns about Mexico trade, hopes for 'carve out'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is echoing concerns about Mexico that were expressed earlier this week by Ontario's premier, saying she hopes Canada can get a "carve-out" from import tariffs that president-elect Donald Trump is promising.
-
Mitch Marner scores in overtime as Maple Leafs down Oilers 4-3
Mitch Marner scored 40 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night.
-
’This is a good building’: Springsteen says so long to Saddledome during Calgary concert finale
The Boss had a few warm words for the Saddledome Saturday night right before signing off on a two-and-a-half hour concert that left around 19,000 fans wondering how a 75-year-old superstar can still be firing on all cylinders at this stage of his career.
Regina
-
Suspect tasered after allegedly assaulting officer: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is reporting that officers used a taser during the arrest of a break-in suspect, after the man allegedly attacked an officer during the encounter.
-
'Birth of a nation': Annual Louis Riel Vigil Walk takes place in Regina
Members from Métis Nation Saskatchewan along with residents paid tribute to the leader of the Métis people Saturday at the 15th annual Louis Riel Vigil Walk.
-
Santa Claus parade coming to Regina on Sunday
Christmas is fast approaching, and the Santa Claus parade is back to help people get into the spirit.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sudden death deemed homicide: Police
Saskatoon police say the sudden death reported Friday evening is now deemed as the city’s 13th homicide.
-
Several collisions reported following freezing rain in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.
-
Tim Hortons kicks off cookie campaign with wheelchair basketball
At Ecole Canadienne-Francaise the Sask. Wheelchair Sports Association is making cookies. This is to kick off the annual Tim Hortons cookie campaign.