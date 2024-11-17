Tobacco companies ask Quebec to create 'ACCES Vapotage' program

Just over a year after Quebec introduced regulations banning flavours in vaping products, the Regroupement des tabagies du Québec said the measure is ineffective.

It is calling on the Ministry of Health and Social Services to draw inspiration from the ACCES Tabac programme to create ACCES Vapotage to curb the illegal trade in flavoured products.

Michel Poulin, a spokesperson for the Regroupement, said that its members noticed that it is still just as easy for e-cigarette users to get flavoured products.

“The reality, after a year, is that there has been no decline (in vaping) and, on the contrary, we developed a new source of revenue for networks smuggling all sorts of things,” said Poulin.

He explained that the Regroupement noticed that it is still possible to buy illegal products with flavours in vaping shops, on the web or in the street, and that many young people are still vaping around schools.

Poulin said that the Regroupement believes that the consequences for those who break the law are not salty enough, and that inspections are not frequent and effective enough — putting tobacco shops who do enforce the law at a disadvantage.

“That's why I'm recommending that the government use the ACCES Tabac law as a model, to increase fines and encourage municipalities and police forces to make this a priority,” he said.

The ACCES Tabac programme (Concerted Action to Combat Underground Economies) was set up in 2001 to tackle the illegal tobacco trade. In November 2009, the Act to amend the Tobacco Tax Act and other legislative provisions primarily to combat tobacco smuggling was passed, reinforcing the ACCES Tabac programme, which, according to Poulin, has proved its worth.

“We say: listen, take something that works really well and apply it to vaping. And you'll see, the results will be there,” said Poulin.

The Quebec government states on its website that the “selling, offering to sell or distributing a tobacco or vaping product containing a flavour or aroma other than that of tobacco” carries a fine of $2,500 to $125,000, and $5,000 to $250,000 for a repeat offence.

“The main goal of the new regulations is to reduce the appeal of and access to vaping products, notably by eliminating flavours, to protect the health of Quebecers, especially young people,” said a spokesperson for the Health Minister in a statement.

“Inspectors from the MSSS (Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux) are making the rounds of shops, and cases are currently being analysed. Fines can reach $250,000. Everyone must obey the law and take the health of Quebecers and our young people to heart.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 17, 2024.