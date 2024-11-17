MONTREAL
Montreal

    • NDG's beloved Oxford Café celebrates 80th birthday

    Share

    Oxford Café, a restaurant in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood, marks a major milestone. They’re celebrating 80 years since the original restaurant opened. In true fashion, they’re hosting with a feast.

    "We said we're going to do a cocktail party at night and we invited all our customers, all our friends to come," said Gity Pour.

    Gity Pour and her husband Mohammad Salgooghian took over in 1997, when the restaurant was already known in the neighbourhood.

    "I remember when we started, a lot of people on their lunch hours, construction people coming, plumbers, electricians, even some accountants came to have a lunch," said Pour.

    They wanted to preserve its charm while adding their own spin to the menu.

    "Mohammad is a chef and he was making everything here is homemade our pancake is homemade, our benedict sauce is homemade," Pour said.

    And maybe it’s that personal touch that’s the secret crowd pleaser.

    "They asked me what is the (pancake), recipe?$50,000 you can give me. I give you the recipe," she jokes.

    One customer has her clear favourite, "Have you ever had their crepes? Let me tell you, they're the best," she told CTV News on her way into the restaurant.

    And others say, "it’s the best eggs benedict I've ever had."

    Their loyal patrons say while the food might be what draws people in, it’s the hospitality that makes them come back.

    Peter Bowering has been a loyal customer for over two decades.

    "This is the kind of place that makes NDG the way it is. You know, it's very familiar, comfortable. And, you know, everyone's very relaxed and it's just a great place to come," he said.

    Marthe Lacasse, says Gity and Mohammad have become good friends, "anybody that comes, has to have breakfast here at Oxford Cafe. It's an institution, but it's an institution deeply, deeply burned in our hearts."

    It’s become more than just a business.

    "We are like your family If they need something, if they wanted something, we help them," Pour explains.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Doctors say RFK Jr.’s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.

    How a viral, duct-taped banana came to be worth US$1 million

    The yellow banana fixed to the white wall with silver duct tape is a work entitled 'Comedian,' by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It first debuted in 2019 as an edition of three fruits at the Art Basel Miami Beach fair, where it became a much-discussed sensation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News