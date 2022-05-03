CDPQ president says Mayor Plante changed her mind in 10 days on REM de l'Est project

Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak

The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday, with parties' responses highlighting the continued differing views in Canada on the issue. While the Conservative caucus were told to not comment, other parties were quick to indicate the importance of upholding Canadians' abortion rights.

Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant

Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, warns other rights at risk

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned other privacy rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the justices follow through.

opinion | Tom Mulcair: The Trump side to Poilievre

Millennials know that they’re the first generation of Canadians to have less than their parents or grandparents. Pierre Poilievre’s got that figured out, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.

