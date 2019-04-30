

CTV Montreal





Many roads and bridges were closed Tuesday due to flooding throughout southern Quebec.

The Galipeault bridge linking the island of Montreal to Ile Perrot remains closed. Exo is offering free rides on the Vaudreuil-Hudson train line, and the tolls are not in effect on Highway 30.

Many roads on the north shore of the island, including those near Ile Bizard, are closed. Montreal police have a map of which streets are affected.

In Mirabel: routes 117 and 158 are closed. To deal with traffic Exo is offering free rides on the train to and from St. Jerome.

In addition the Transport Quebec has shut down many roads in the Gatineau area and between Ottawa and Montreal.