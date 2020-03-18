MONTREAL -- Authorities in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, in the West Island, say they are actively monitoring the levels of the Rivière des Prairies for signs of spring flooding.

This comes after the devastating floods of 2017 and 2019, which forced many residents to abandon their homes.

Officials note the most recent check on the river revealed that water levels are still below a threshold that would indicate imminent floods and they are analyzing the data every day.

In addition, during a March 9 borough council meeting, a resolution was adopted to authorize the purchase of new equipment to prevent flooding in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Wednesday, the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board stated the warm weather and rain forecasted for Friday could slightly increase water levels along the Outaouais River, between Lac Deschênes and the Montreal region.

However, with the return of cooler temperatures on Saturday and a lack of rain in the forecast, the commission says it expects water levels to stabilize by early next week.

It notes the reservoirs north of the basin are currently almost empty, which should allow for enough space for the water to go once the snowmelt begins.

