MONTREAL -- The mayor of Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough says he's frustrated with what he calls the City of Montreal's lack of transparency over whether or not millions of dollars of federal funds will be used to prevent future disastrous flooding in the West Island.

Last spring, the borough says it built dikes and booms to halt invading waters – measures Mayor Jim Beis insists greatly reduced damage compared to the floods in 2017.

Nevertheless, he states some of his residents have been waiting three years to find out if they will be able to rebuild their homes. He notes it will all depend on whether there are plans to construct permanent dikes in the area.

Beis argues city officials have been vague about how they plan to invest a $50-million grant from the federal government, designated to protect the Island of Montreal from flooding.

He claims Robert Beaudry, the Montreal councillor in charge of large parks, told him the money is earmarked for wetland development, including the Grand Parc de l'Ouest project.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plant insists rather than building dikes, the park will work as "natural infrastructure" by preserving wetlands and protecting against potential floods.

She says pumping stations will also be installed to help prevent water overflows from the Rivière des Prairies.

The $50 million in federal funds comes from the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, which was created in 2017 to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand extreme weather like floods, fires, earthquakes and droughts.