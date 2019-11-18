MONTREAL – Residents affected by the spring floods in Pointe-Calumet and Deux-Montagnes, in Quebec’s Laurentians region, could soon benefit from the same exceptional provisions granted to those in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

The Quebec government announced Monday it adopted a draft decree to further modify the territory of its special protection zones (ZIS) map.

The ZIS imposes a ban on the construction of new buildings, as well as the reconstruction of those destroyed last spring. It aims to create guidelines on who can rebuild and how much residents could be compensated if their homes flood.

It states that no more construction permits will be issued for homes in the special protected zone until a new flood-relief framework is put in place.

Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac was exempted from some of these rules because the terrible flooding in the area was caused by a broken dike.

According to the draft decree, Pointe-Calumet and Deux-Montagnes will now also be able to reconstruct a flooded building, as well as build on land that became vacant after April 1.

The government used historical floodplain data, as well as information from the 2017 and 2019 floods to outline the areas deemed to be in the zero-to-20-year flood zones – where there is a five per cent chance of flooding each year.

It came into effect on July 15. At least 30 municipalities have been removed since the original floodplain map was released.

Public consultations are expected to be held on Thurs. Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Polyvalente Deux-Montagnes High School at 500 des Anciens Road.

“The purpose of this consultation is to hear from individuals and organizations who wish to comment on the proposed amendments,” the government stated.

Residents are also invited to send comments or briefs to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing (MAMH) at zis2019@mamh.gouv.qc.ca before 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 5.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.