

The Canadian Press





Relief is in sight for sweltering Canadians after a weekend of high humidity and thunderstorms that have affected sporting events, caused localized flooding, and sent people flocking to local pools to beat the heat.

Environment Canada meteorologist Catherine Brabant says that while parts of southern Quebec, Ontario, and the Maritimes are still under heat warnings, the temperature should drop to more comfortable levels by this evening and remain there for the coming days.

In Toronto, residents braved long lineups to cool down in one the city's pools on Saturday as temperatures soared to 34 C, while Woodbine racetrack announced it was taking extra measures to protect the horses racing on the Saturday card.

The weather was also a big factor in Saturday's Montreal Alouettes game, where halftime was extended by 20 minutes as humidex values reached 41 C.

But a spokeswoman for the regional health department says that so far there has been no reports of heat-related deaths in Montreal, compared to last year's death toll of 66.

Brabant says that's likely because last year's heat wave lasted several days longer, and the effects of high temperatures build up in the body over time.