MONTREAL -- As finance minister Eric Girard prepares his second budget under the CAQ government, Quebec's four largest unions want increases in public service investments.

The cuts made by Philippe Couillard's Liberal government need to be rolled back, the union heads said on Tuesday.

The FTQ argues the government needs to invest in immigration and job training to make up for a severe labour shortage.

The CSQ, which represents teachers and healthcare workers, wants Girard to consider increasing their salaries. Such a move would help deal with a shortage of special education workers in schools, according to Sonia Ethier, president of the CSQ.

Watch the video above for more.