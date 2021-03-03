MONTREAL -- Quebec announced Wednesday it will now stretch the delay before its residents’ second vaccine doses to four months, up from three.

The province’s health minister, Christian Dubé, said he learned earlier that day that the national advisory panel on immunization has signed off on a four-month delay, two days after British Columbia announced it would go with that longer interval.

Quebec, the first province to go with a long second-dose delay, quickly followed suit, adding an extra month onto its previous vaccine schedule.

Several provinces did the same Wednesday: Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador both announced they would go with four months, while Ontario, Alberta and many others had said earlier they were waiting to hear what the national panel said.

Dubé said that in Quebec, the change will allow a quarter-million people in their early 60s to get a first dose soon.

“What we'll be doing now… it is going to give us 250,000 more people who will be able to be vaccinated. And that 250,000 people, that is within the 60 to 65 age bracket—it's major,” he said.

There’s only a very small group of Quebecers who will get their second doses by the 90-day deadline previously set by the province: those in the very first two long-term care homes to get vaccinated, in mid-December.

The group consists of about 400 people living at the Maimonides and St-Antoine care homes in Montreal and Quebec City, respectively.

Those 400 or so Quebecers only keep their second-dose appointments because they’d already been scheduled, said Dubé.

“They will get the second dose because the appointments had already been planned on for the beginning of next week,” he said. “Everybody else [doesn’t] need to call—we will call them back and we will adjust the appointments.”

The 90-day deadline for the Quebecers who were first vaccinated is coming up soon. It’s March 14 for those who got doses on the very first day.

Joyce Shanks, who leads a family advocacy group for Maimonides, said her father’s second-dose appointment was made just this Monday, and will get him in about four days before the deadline.

Several Maimonides families had also threatened to sue the province over the long delay, saying they hadn’t consented at the time of the first shots to an untested use of the vaccine.

While the national immunization panel, known as NACI, has signed off on the idea of a four-month delay, many experts have opposed the idea of going off-label on the vaccine schedules, saying it’s not known if they’ll be as effective that way.

The Pfizer second dose is meant to be given 21 days after the first, and the Moderna 28 days after the first.