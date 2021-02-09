MONTREAL -- Quebec will be holding an inquiry into the wrongful arrest of Mamadi Camara, the man first accused of a police assault in Montreal's Parc Extension two weeks ago.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault announced Tuesday in a news release that an investigation will "shed light on the events that led to the arrest and deposition charges" against Camara, who was jailed for six days before being released last week. Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron publicly exonerated Camara on Friday and apologized.

Guilbault said she is recommending Justice Louis Dionne conduct the inquiry into the Montreal police force (SPVM). Dionne would “be responsible for validating the relevance of the actions taken by the police officers” in this case. His appointment must first be approved by the Council of Ministers, which is only a formality.



Dionne was director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions from 2007 to 2011, when he was appointed to the Court of Quebec as a judge.

"As Minister of Public Safety, my first concern is to prevent innocent people from finding themselves in situations similar to the one experienced by Mr. Camara. The confidence of our citizens in our police and judicial institutions is at stake,” said Guilbault in a statement. “The Honourable Justice Louis Dionne has extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of investigation and criminal law. He will be able to help us better understand the events, identify the difficulties that may arise in this type of investigation, and above all, if need be, find concrete solutions to correct the shortcomings.”

Dionne will begin his work on Feb. 22 for a maximum period of five months, the news release said, adding that "the report may be made public, in whole or in part, to the extent that it can be done without prejudice to a police investigation or possible prosecution."

This is a developing story that will be updated.