Quebec to connect 10,000 homes to high-speed Internet with help from Elon Musk's SpaceX

Quebec will use the services of Tesla founder Elon Musk's company to connect just over 10,000 remote homes to high-speed Internet. The Legault government also expects to reach its goal of providing high-speed Internet access to 250,000 households by the end of September.

Because of their geographic remoteness, some households may have difficulty being connected to a fibre optic network, the government concluded. Quebec announced on Monday that it will provide $50 million in funding to enable the deployment of the satellite transmission service of Starlink, a company operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Quebec hopes to have 10,200 homes south of the 57th parallel connected by Sept. 30, 2022. A $9.5-million subsidy will also be granted to the targeted households to cover the full cost of acquiring the reception equipment.

The unveiling of an interactive map where one can monitor the deployment of high-speed Internet throughout Quebec was also announced on Monday. The map will allow people to follow the connection situation for an address, a municipality or a region.

The government said it will be able to reach its goal of providing 250,000 households with access to at least one high-speed Internet provider by the end of September, including the 10,000 households that will be connected by Starlink's service. The Quebec government estimates it will have invested a total of $1.3 billion to accelerate high-speed Internet access in Quebec by 2022.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 9, 2022.