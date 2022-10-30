Quebec ticket holder wins $36 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball

The first Lotto 6/49 Gold ball has been won by a lucky ticket holder in Quebec.

The $36 million winning draw happened Saturday night and went to someone who purchased the ticket online.

The Gold Ball jackpot draw starts at 410 million and can grow to $68 million. It starts with 30 balls, 29 of which are white representing the guaranteed $1 million jackpot, and one gold ball for the growing pot.

How would you travel around Europe if you won Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot of $34 MILLION or the guaranteed $1 MILLION prize, plus the $5 Million Classic Jackpot.

A group from Lanaudiere also shared a $1 million ticket in the 7/7 jackpot.