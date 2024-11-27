MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Tariffs: Trudeau must ‘reassure’ Donald Trump with a plan, says Legault

    Quebec Premier François Legault talks about the possibility of 25 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States at a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at the Legislative Assembly in Quebec City. Legault is seen here with Quebec's Minister of the Economy and Innovation, Christine Frechette, left, and Quebec's Minister of Public Safety, François Bonnardel. (The Canadian Press /Jacques Boissinot) Quebec Premier François Legault talks about the possibility of 25 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States at a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at the Legislative Assembly in Quebec City. Legault is seen here with Quebec's Minister of the Economy and Innovation, Christine Frechette, left, and Quebec's Minister of Public Safety, François Bonnardel. (The Canadian Press /Jacques Boissinot)
    Share

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must reassure US President-elect Donald Trump with a plan to secure the border between Canada and the United States, according to Premier François Legault.

    "It's important to secure the borders in both directions. We don't want to have a new wave of immigrants, but it's also important that Mr Trudeau table a plan to reassure Mr Trump," said Legault in a brief press scrum at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

    The Canadian political world has been in turmoil since Trump promised to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all products from Canada and Mexico.

    "Mr Trump is telling us: 'I'm going to impose 25 per cent tariffs because I'm not satisfied with what Canada is doing at the borders.' We should quickly take that argument away from Mr Trump," added Legault.

    Legault is due to meet Trudeau with his provincial counterparts at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.   

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 27, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News