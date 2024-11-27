Tariffs: Trudeau must ‘reassure’ Donald Trump with a plan, says Legault

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must reassure US President-elect Donald Trump with a plan to secure the border between Canada and the United States, according to Premier François Legault.

"It's important to secure the borders in both directions. We don't want to have a new wave of immigrants, but it's also important that Mr Trudeau table a plan to reassure Mr Trump," said Legault in a brief press scrum at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The Canadian political world has been in turmoil since Trump promised to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all products from Canada and Mexico.

"Mr Trump is telling us: 'I'm going to impose 25 per cent tariffs because I'm not satisfied with what Canada is doing at the borders.' We should quickly take that argument away from Mr Trump," added Legault.

Legault is due to meet Trudeau with his provincial counterparts at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 27, 2024.