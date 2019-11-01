MONTREAL -- Nearly one million homes across the province are in the dark Friday, and power for some may not return for several days, according to Hydro-Quebec.

As of 2 p.m., about 960,000 homes across Quebec, including 122,000 homes in Montreal, had no power due to the heavy rain and winds. Hydro-Quebec could not say when the network will be back up and running.

"Our crews, before even thinking of repairing the line, sometimes they must act like lumberjacks, so there's lots of work before we can think of repairing the grid," explained Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Francis Labbe. "We suggest the population get prepared for maybe one or two days in the dark, it's better to be prepared than not prepared enough."

He said some 700 workers are working across the province to repair the lines, with the highest concentration in the Greater Montreal Area.

"Some of the outages will be easy to repair, but we have so many outages that we have to spread our teams all across the province so that might complicate everything," he said.

Labbe advised Quebecers to avoid any trees or hydro poles they think could be weakened from the strong winds.

"We suggest that people be fully aware of the hazards that might come up. If a tree has be made fragile by the wind, some branches could fall, so if you have a doubt, just don't walk under it… don't go near," he said.

Labbe said winds are expected to reach as fast as 115 kilometres per hour by late afternoon, which he said could provoke further outages.

"The good news is all these winds might calm down at the end of the afternoon so our crews will be more comfortable with the work they have to do with lower winds," he said, adding that "we have lots and lots of work to do."

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the Greater Montreal area, citing gusts of up to 100 km/h expected Friday.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," the weather agency stated.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."



The Deux-Montages train line has been halted until at least 3 p.m. due to the strong winds. A shuttle service is running in its place.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging gales.

⚠️Heavy rain, standing water and windy, drivers need to be careful; as they are driving. Slow down and keep alert. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/NvzeVzGlou — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 1, 2019

The wet weather has caused some floods in the city, including the basement of a duplex in the Côte-des-Neiges borough, which saw firefighters wading in ankle-deep water on the home’s front lawn as they tried to get inside.

City workers also responded after several sewers, including on the northbound Decarie Expressway near Plamondon Avenue, overflowed due to the accumulation of leaves in the grates.

Urgences-Santé says it has responded to double the usual number of incidents of collision on the road, though none of them serious.

Transports Quebec is warning that Highway 20 could flood again within the next 24 hours. Part of the thoroughfare has already flooded twice in the last six weeks due to generous rainfall.

Officials admit the area hasn’t yet been set up with necessary pumping stations, as they will only be ready next summer.