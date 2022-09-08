Quebec Solidaire promises 25,000 social housing units in first mandate

Québec Solidaire (QS) is promising to build 25,000 social housing units in its first mandate if elected, aiming for a total of 50,000 units in the longr term.

The commitment would cost $3.2 billion in the first mandate.

Thursday, during an announcement in Sherbrooke, party spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said the houses "will be comfortable, well equipped, ecological and adapted to the needs of the people."

"I sometimes hear misconceptions about social housing, that it is synonymous with small homes that are poorly built and poorly maintained," he said. "At Québec Solidaire, when we think of social housing, we think of spacious, well-lit interiors, common spaces inside and green spaces outside -- buildings that meet the latest energy efficiency standards."

Nadeau-Dubois also accused François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) of favouring wealthier homeowners with its school tax cut, saying he is not doing enough for social housing.

QS says it would also invest in new constructions to convert into community housing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2022.