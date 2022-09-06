Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
The name Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois used to be synonymous with the words "student protests," but now, 10 years later, the 32-year-old has carved a place for himself in provincial politics.
As the co-spokesperson of the left-wing socialist party Québec Solidaire (QS), Nadeau-Dubois has proven that his activism chops extend far beyond les carrés rouges.
Despite stating in the past that he did not want to be a politician, the young father joined QS in 2017, winning a by-election in Gouin, a seat vacated by former spokesperson Françoise David.
The answers below have been translated from French.
CTV News: What is your top issue during this election and why?
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois: The environment is the most important issue for us because it's all about having a planet to leave to future generations.
CTV News: What issues, over the last mandate, are you most concerned about?
Nadeau-Dubois: Quebec is currently going through three crises: the climate crisis, the cost of living crisis and the ageing population crisis.
We need a new team that will bring new solutions to address them.
CTV News: How strongly do you think you came across as an opposition party during the last mandate?
Nadeau-Dubois: In recent years, the changes proposed by Québec Solidaire have established us as the alternative to the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).
Québec Solidaire rallies people across the province and has the political courage to propose necessary solutions for a new era in Quebec.
CTV News: How would your party lead differently if elected?
Nadeau-Dubois: François Legault governed Quebec as if it were the 1990s.
Québec Solidaire would make the fight against the climate crisis its No. 1 priority instead of just improvising short-term solutions.
CTV News: Québec Solidaire has been slowly gaining in popularity over the last few elections; what do you attribute this upward projection to and how do you expect to keep it going? What does QS have that the other parties do not?
Nadeau-Dubois: Québec Solidaire's progress has always been made where it was not expected.
We started in Montreal and caused surprise by electing MNAs in Sherbrooke, Quebec City and even in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.
We succeeded in this feat thanks to our work on the ground and the quality of our candidates.
We count on more than 20,000 members throughout Quebec, meaning we have roots in many communities.
We were inspired by the innovative techniques used by the Bernie Sanders campaign in the United States to mobilize people.
This year, we can count on our best team of candidates, complete with health, economy and environment experts, to represent Quebecers across the province.
CTV News: Do you plan to remain party spokesperson no matter the results?
Nadeau-Dubois: Yes, I will be the spokesperson for Québec «solidaire as long as our party members will have me.
CTV News: If your party is elected, what do you think your biggest challenge is going to be?
Nadeau-Dubois: The biggest challenge facing any government in the 21st century is the fight against climate change, but we have an excellent team of candidates who know and recognize the urgency of the environmental crisis.
CTV News: Do you plan to encourage gender parity in your party? How do you expect to retain female politicians, especially regarding issues of work-life balance, sexual harassment etc.?
Nadeau-Dubois: Feminist values are part of the DNA of Québec Solidaire.
Since its foundation, Québec Solidaire has presented at least 50 per cent of women candidates in every election.
We also have two spokespeople -- always a man (myself) and a woman, Manon Massé.
We take work-family balance seriously to promote the political participation of parents, particularly mothers.
We also have zero tolerance for sexual harassment.
CTV News: What made you interested in running for office? Is it what you expected it to be?
Nadeau-Dubois: I got into politics to bring people together who want things to change in Quebec.
For that, we need people to mobilize and demonstrate, but also people willing to govern and implement real change.
It is a great privilege to represent the people, and I try to live up to these responsibilities.
CTV News: What is one positive thing you experienced during the pandemic?
Nadeau-Dubois: Like many people, I was moved to see the solidarity that Quebecers were able to demonstrate in times when it really mattered.
The resilience of essential workers and caregivers also inspired me.
CTV News: What's your favourite thing about being on the campaign trail?
Nadeau-Dubois: The tour allows us to visit the most beautiful places in Quebec, from the western Abitibi to the eastern Gaspé.
I'm lucky to be able to show it all for the first time to my daughter, Hélène, who is accompanying us.
CTV News: In one sentence or two, why should people vote for your party?
Nadeau-Dubois: In this election, Quebecers have a choice of continuity or change.
Québec Solidaire is the most credible alternative to fighting climate change and improving the quality of life for all.
This profile is part of a series spotlighting Quebec's five main party leaders. The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) and the Parti Québécois (PQ) have chosen not to participate. Responses have been edited for clarity and concision.
