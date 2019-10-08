Quebec's anti-corruption squad has a new boss
MONTREAL -- Frederick Gaudreau, who has been the acting chief of UPAC, Quebec's anti-corruption squad, since last October, has been named the organization's permanent boss.
The National Assembly voted, nearly unanimously, on Tuesday to appoint Gaudreau to a seven-year-term.
One hundred and ten MNAs voted for Gaudreau's appointment; independent MNA Catherine Fournier abstained and former Liberal MNA Guy Ouellette, now an independent, was absent. (Ouellette was arrested by UPAC officers in 2017 for allegedly leaking confidential documents. Charges were never laid against him)
Gaudreau - whose candidacy was submitted to the National Assembly by the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec - took over for Robert Lafreniere when the latter resigned on Oct. 1, 2018, the day of the last provincial election.
Before his time at UPAC, Gaudreau was a longstanding member of the Surete du Quebec, the province's provincial police force.
