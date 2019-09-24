Quebec is hoping to restore faith in police with a vast consultation
CTV News Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 7:02PM EDT
Quebec's public security minister says she wants to restore the public's confidence in the police – and to that end, there will be a vast consultation on police work.
It comes while two former UPAC officers threaten legal action over leaks to the media.
Watch the video above for the full report.
Latest Montreal News
- Why did an ambulance ride take three hours? A family wants answers
- Ousted candidate Guillet claims Liberals have double standard over past conduct
- Most acts of hate go unreported in Quebec and cause victims significant pain: Human Rights Commission
- Quebec is hoping to restore faith in police with a vast consultation
- A bathroom at a Quebec City cafe is Number 2 on a list of Canada's best restrooms