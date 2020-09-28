MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 750 more cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 72,651.

One more death from an unknown date was recorded in Quebec, for a total of 5,826.

Hospitalizations in the province decreased by four from Sunday to Monday. The number of people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals is now 212. Of them, 37 are in intensive care, which is a decrease of four from the number reported on Sunday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 17,310 COVID-19 tests on Sept. 26 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior to its daily updates).

