MONTREAL -- As the province prepares for another lockdown, Quebec reported Thursday that 2,349 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, a new daily record that brings the total number of positive cases to 185,872 since the start of the pandemic.

It is the fifth time the daily record has been broken in six days.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health reports that there are 19,758 active novel coronavirus cases, and that 1,926 more people have recovered from the disease bringing that total to 158,201.

In addition, the province added 46 deaths due to the disease including 13 in the past 24 hours, 29 between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22, and two occurred before Dec. 17 and two were reported at an unknown date.

The total number of people who have died due to the novel coronavirus is now 7,913 since the start of the pandemic.

The province reports that it gave out 3,942 doses of vaccine Wednesday for a total of 11,171.

Hospitalizations decreased in the province with 15 fewer people receiving care in Quebec hospitals than on Wednesday for a total of 1,052. Of those, 146 are in the intensive care ward, an increase of four.

Health-care professionals analyzed 40,358 samples Dec. 24. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).