Quebec health minister vows to 'not abandon' Ukrainian refugees

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said he is committed to finding a solution to continue health coverage for Ukrainian refugees in the province.

“We will not abandon Ukrainian refugees,” he wrote on X. “We are still in discussions with the federal government, but we would like to extend their coverage.”

Olha Hnatyshyn teaches economics at John Abbott College and her 69-year-old father lives with her and depends on the medical coverage provided by Canada and Quebec.

“Cutting off on a health care and, support will put me in a very difficult situation,” said Hnatyshyn.

The health coverage is provided under Quebec’s public system (RAMQ) and not the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP) for refugees.

Canada granted Ukrainians special visas in 2022 and Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) Quebec provincial council head Michael Shwec said Quebec said it would cut off the health coverage connected to the visas after three years.

“So all health care is being cut off, social assistance being cut off, which doesn't make sense because the very heart of the matter was to help Ukrainians as they come back in the time of need, seek refuge during an awful war,” he told CTV News. “And that awful war continues today.”

Dube said Quebec intends to make sure they will not be cut off.

“Quebec has a commitment to them and we will keep it,” he wrote.