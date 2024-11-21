Quebec fiscal update: $2.1B in new spending, axes tax credit for older workers
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard tabled an economic update on Thursday with $2.1 billion in new spending over five years amid what he described as a stronger-than-expected recovery from last year's economic slowdown.
Girard painted a positive picture of the province's finances despite a projected $11-billion deficit that remains unchanged from March's budget.
"Quebec is progressing," he told reporters. "The return of inflation to a low and predictable level, combined with the reduction in interest rates, favours economic recovery in Quebec in 2024 and 2025."
He said real GDP growth is expected to be 1.2 per cent in 2024, compared with the 0.6 per cent that was expected. However, spending is also up, with Girard pointing to expenses related to record-breaking flooding this summer and increased health and social services costs.
The new spending he announced includes more than $250 million for the forestry sector and $1.2 billion for community development, including $880 million for public transit.
The government is also setting aside $250 million to assist flood victims and rebuild infrastructure following post-Tropical Storm Debby, and $208 million to promote access to housing.
Girard told reporters the government is still reviewing its spending as it moves toward its goal of balancing the budget by the 2029-30 fiscal year, with more details to be provided in next year's budget.
As part of the review, the government decided that Quebecers between the ages of 60 and 64 will no longer be eligible for a tax credit that was introduced in 2012 to encourage older workers to stay in the workforce. Girard said Thursday the average age of retirement in Quebec has risen to 64.7 years in 2023 from just over 61 years in 2011.
"For people between the ages of 60 and 64 years old, the historic gap that existed with Ontario has practically disappeared," he said. Nearly 200,000 60- to 64-year-olds are expected to lose out on an average of about $1,000 per year due to the changing eligibility.
The government is also clawing back the amount of the credit for higher earners who are 65 and over, beginning at $56,500 in net revenue. Those who make over $81,500 will get no tax credit.
These changes are expected to save the government about $200 million per year, said Girard, adding that "people expect us to review measures and eliminate those that are no longer justified."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.
— With files from Morgan Lowrie in Montreal
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
She thought her children just had a cough or fever. A mother shares sons' experience with walking pneumonia
A mother shares with CTVNews.ca her family's health scare as medical experts say cases of the disease and other respiratory illnesses have surged, filling up emergency departments nationwide.
Putin says Russia attacked Ukraine with a new missile that he claims the West can't stop
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that Moscow has tested a new intermediate-range missile in a strike on Ukraine, and he warned that it could use the weapon against countries that have allowed Kyiv to use their missiles to strike Russia.
Service Canada holding back 85K passports amid Canada Post mail strike
Approximately 85,000 new passports are being held back by Service Canada, which stopped mailing them out a week before the nationwide Canada Post strike.
Taylor Swift's motorcade spotted along Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two. The popstar princess's motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won’t have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
B.C. man who sold Porsche to scammers shares cautionary tale
A man from B.C.’s Lower Mainland who was scammed while selling his Porsche Cayenne online is sharing his cautionary tale – while calling for increased protections from the government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift's motorcade spotted along Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two. The popstar princess's motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.
-
2 people arrested, 3rd suspect still at large in connection with fatal Brampton shooting
Two people have been arrested and another suspect remains at large in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton earlier this month.
-
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Ottawa
-
uOttawa to reconsider participation in U-Pass if city increases student fares, student union says
The student union at the University of Ottawa says it will consider pulling its participation from the U-Pass, which provides discounted transit fares for students, if the city goes forward with hiking student transit fees and violating the program’s contract.
-
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
-
McDonald's Canada CEO not ruling out a return to the ByWard Market
McDonald's Canada says it has not closed the door on a return to Ottawa's downtown.
Atlantic
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
'This is cold': P.E.I. mother upset over decision to remove late daughter's photos from school memorial wall
A high school on Prince Edward Island is removing pictures of its late students from a memorial wall – a decision that has upset one mother whose daughter attended the school.
-
Fredericton man facing several charges after five people taken hostage
A 36-year-old Fredericton man is facing several charges, including forcible confinement, after police say five people were taken hostage in the city.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Northern Ontario
-
Province pulls funding for North Bay addiction treatment centre
After years of delays, the province has pulled the plug on an addiction treatment centre in North Bay. A news release from Canadore College on Thursday confirmed the centre won’t be moving forward.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
$3M donation to help repair arena in Elliot Lake
The City of Elliot Lake said Thursday it has received a $3-million donation from Edward and Suzanne Rogers for the Centennial Arena restoration.
London
-
'We asked.. No answer': Western students continue to press for a divestment strategy
Concerned staff and students continue to look for progress on divestment issues by Western University administration.
-
London man arrested after attempting to break into a home, threatening residents
Police say that on Thursday, November 21 between the hours of 1:30 a.m., and 4:30 a.m. the suspect came and went from a residence on Conway Drive.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Kitchener
-
FunGuyz says it's closing all 30 of its magic mushroom stores in Ontario
FunGuyz, which calls itself the biggest magic mushroom dispensary in Canada, says it's shutting down all 30 of its Ontario locations.
-
Grand River Transit LRT involved in Kitchener crash
A busy Kitchener street could be closed for several hours after a crash involving a Grand River Transit vehicle.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Windsor
-
Woman sought following serious assault in west Windsor
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged serious assault that happened this past summer.
-
Service Canada holding back 85K passports amid Canada Post mail strike
Approximately 85,000 new passports are being held back by Service Canada, which stopped mailing them out a week before the nationwide Canada Post strike.
-
Leamington's Colton Smith leading the path after college hockey eligibility changes
A recent ruling by the NCAA allowing major junior hockey players to maintain college eligibility is starting to change the hockey landscape.
Barrie
-
How to avoid the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, according to health experts
Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers in Canada, according to Grey Bruce Public Health Unit.
-
OPP launch 'Project Atlas' to curb crypto scams
With the rise of cryptocurrency investment scams, the OPP have launched ‘Project Atlas’ this week, an initiative to clamp down on investment fraud.
-
Residents questioning just how safe the City of Barrie is
An armed stand-off ... 16 hours in length... requiring dozens of officers and reinforcements. Heavily armed tactical officers and crisis negotiators responding to a mental health call in the heart of the city... and limited communication from police during the ordeal.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced to probation for social media stunt
A man who drove a car into B.C.'s Burrard Inlet in a livestreamed social media stunt has been sentenced to one year of probation and will not have a criminal record if he complies with court-ordered conditions.
-
B.C. RCMP detachments begin rollout of body worn cameras
The B.C. RCMP has begun its rollout of police-worn cameras, and officers with the Mission detachment will be the first to use them next week.
-
B.C. man who sold Porsche to scammers shares cautionary tale
A man from B.C.’s Lower Mainland who was scammed while selling his Porsche Cayenne online is sharing his cautionary tale – while calling for increased protections from the government.
Vancouver Island
-
Major crime investigators reviewing death of Victoria teen, which coroner reclassified as homicide
Vancouver Island’s major crime unit is investigating the case of a Victoria teenager whose death was initially ruled an accidental overdose, but has since been reclassified by coroners as a homicide.
-
1 dead after Nanaimo house fire, RCMP say
One person is dead after a fire that destroyed a home in Nanaimo's south end Wednesday morning.
-
Another windstorm headed to B.C.’s South Coast Friday, Environment Canada says
Another fall storm is forecast to bring high winds to B.C.’s South Coast on Friday, Environment Canada says.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
-
1991-2024
1991-2024 Winnipeg Sea Bears player Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Calgary
-
Police probe possible connection between Calgary house fire and Bitcoin threats
Calgary police are seeking information in relation to a Tuesday fire in Hillhurst that they believe was deliberately set and allegations it could be connected to a frightening Bitcoin scam.
-
Six shots fired after Calgary road rage incident, police seek dash-cam footage
Calgary police are looking for dash-cam footage as they investigate a shooting in the community of Cityscape believed to be the result of road rage.
-
Flashback documentary explores the Edmonton dance club that changed Alberta
Everybody who lived in Edmonton in the 1980s knew it was famous for two things: the mall and the Oilers.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE Alberta pitches new rules for auto insurance, including rate hikes, no-fault claims
The Alberta government is making changes to auto insurance, including rate hikes and switching to a predominantly no-fault claims model.
-
Alberta forecasts $4.6B surplus in budget update, but braces for uncertainty
Alberta is forecasting a $4.6-billion surplus for this fiscal year, but Finance Minister Nate Horner says "mounting pressures" threaten to soon put the province in the red.
-
Oilers without Nurse, Arvidsson, Hyman in lineup against visiting Wild
A trio of top-line Edmonton Oilers will be missing from action Thursday.
Regina
-
Contractor fatally injured while on the job at Regina's Evraz plant
Evraz North America says an investigation is underway after a contractor was fatally injured while on the job in Regina on Nov. 19.
-
'I'll always be a Pat': Regina Pats trade captain Tanner Howe to Calgary
The Regina Pats have announced a blockbuster trade Thursday that sees captain Tanner Howe on his way to Calgary to play for the Hitmen as the team continues rebuilding for the future.
-
Jeremy O'Day speaks on wins, losses and Riders' overall performance in 2024
The Grey Cup Champion has officially been crowned for the 2024 season and once again it did not go to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. On Thursday, General Manager, Jeremy O'Day, spoke to media to break down another year.
Saskatoon
-
Alberta non-profit Mustard Seed to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse
Alberta-based non-profit the Mustard Seed is stepping up to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse.
-
Saskatoon Friendship Centre opens emergency warming shelter
As Saskatoon recovers from Monday night’s snowstorm, community organizations are stepping up to provide shelter and support to those experiencing homelessness.
-
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.