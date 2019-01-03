

The Canadian Press





A teenager died after jumping from a chairlift Wednesday night at the Mont-Vide ski resort in Barraute, Abitibi-Temiscamingue.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the 15-year-old girl and her friend deliberately jumped off the chairlife before arriving at the summit in order to attempt a special ride.

One of the girls was able to land safely in the snow - the other, however, landed on a rock covered in snow.

Marie-Josee Ouellet, a spokesperson for the SQ, said the fall caused injuries that forced the teen - a resident of Val d'Or - to be transported to the Amos Hospital Centre, where she was pronouced dead.

It is not known whether the teens were skiing or snowboarding at the time of the incident.

The ski resort will remain closed on Thursday, and has yet to comment on the death.