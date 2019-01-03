Featured Video
Quebec police say girl's death followed attempted jump from ski chairlift
(Photo by Rodrigo Suriani/Flickr Creative Commons)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 11:46AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 3, 2019 12:19PM EST
A teenager died after jumping from a chairlift Wednesday night at the Mont-Vide ski resort in Barraute, Abitibi-Temiscamingue.
According to the Surete du Quebec, the 15-year-old girl and her friend deliberately jumped off the chairlife before arriving at the summit in order to attempt a special ride.
One of the girls was able to land safely in the snow - the other, however, landed on a rock covered in snow.
Marie-Josee Ouellet, a spokesperson for the SQ, said the fall caused injuries that forced the teen - a resident of Val d'Or - to be transported to the Amos Hospital Centre, where she was pronouced dead.
It is not known whether the teens were skiing or snowboarding at the time of the incident.
The ski resort will remain closed on Thursday, and has yet to comment on the death.
Latest Montreal News
- After 46 years, April Wine frontman reunited with Gibson guitar stolen in Montreal
- Police seek potential witness to fatal New Year's day fall in Lachine
- Surete du Quebec's 2018 road report shows decrease in fatal collisions
- Netflix warns people the 'Bird Box' challenge could send them to the hospital
- Meet the Royal Canadian Armed Forces' first female Brigadier-General