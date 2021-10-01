MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police have released surveillance of a vehicle of interest in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 16-year-old pedestrian on Wednesday in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, a small city approximately 60 kilometres north of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Route 335 in the Lanaudière region.

Investigators have identified a truck in connection with the collision and say it might have a damaged passenger side headlight that no longer works.

The truck is described as a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up with dual wheels and two lights above the rear axle on each side.

Lights are also visible on the roof and a “wheel lift” for towing can be seen at the back of the truck, according to police.

Two surveillance videos released by the SQ show the truck driving in a residential neighbourhood. In of the videos, two people are seen walking a small dog on a street around 7:32 p.m. as the truck drives by them. Police are hoping to contac them as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.